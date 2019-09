Trump Administration To Revoke California's Power Over Car Emissions NPR's David Green talks to law professor Jody Freeman, and an ex-Obama staffer, about the expectation that the Trump administration will revoke California's ability to set tighter environmental rules.

Trump Administration To Revoke California's Power Over Car Emissions Environment Trump Administration To Revoke California's Power Over Car Emissions Trump Administration To Revoke California's Power Over Car Emissions Audio will be available later today. NPR's David Green talks to law professor Jody Freeman, and an ex-Obama staffer, about the expectation that the Trump administration will revoke California's ability to set tighter environmental rules. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor