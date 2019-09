Getty Trust Initiative Will Work To Save Ancient Sites Worldwide The J. Paul Getty Trust will devote $100 million over the next decade to help preserve and promote understanding of the world's cultural history and heritage site around the world.

Getty Trust Initiative Will Work To Save Ancient Sites Worldwide Getty Trust Initiative Will Work To Save Ancient Sites Worldwide Getty Trust Initiative Will Work To Save Ancient Sites Worldwide Audio will be available later today. The J. Paul Getty Trust will devote $100 million over the next decade to help preserve and promote understanding of the world's cultural history and heritage site around the world. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor