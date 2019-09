Tent Courts For Migrant Asylum-Seekers Described As Chaotic NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Lisa Koop of the National Immigrant Justice Center about new courtroom facilities in Texas at the U.S.-Mexico border that are processing asylum claims via teleconference.

