Democratic Donor Ed Buck Accused Of Running A Drug Den After 3rd Man ODs

Los Angeles prosecutors have charged Democratic fundraiser and LGBTQ activist Ed Buck with running a drug house and other crimes, after a man overdosed on methamphetamine at Buck's apartment last week. The man survived, but two other men have died from overdoses at Buck's apartment in the past two years.

Buck was arrested Tuesday night — after months in which activists and relatives of the men who died have called for criminal charges related to the suspicious circumstances around the deaths of Gemmel Moore in 2017 and Timothy Michael Dean in January.

Buck is now facing felony counts of battery causing serious injury, administering methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house.

If convicted, Buck, 65, could face a maximum sentence of five years and eight months in state prison, said Greg Risling, the assistant chief of media relations for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The most recent overdose took place on Sept. 11. Prosecutors say Buck injected the victim with methamphetamine at his apartment on Laurel Avenue in West Hollywood. The man suffered an overdose but survived.

Advocates for Moore and Dean have long accused Buck of being a sexual predator who lured gay, at-risk black men to his home in West Hollywood. As member station KCRW reported this summer, Buck is alleged to have pressured men to do drugs, particularly crystal meth.

When Moore died at age 26, police found drug paraphernalia littered around the scene in Buck's home, including syringes, pipes and plastic bags. The coroner blamed his death on an accidental overdose — but a homicide inquiry was launched after Moore's journal was published weeks later. In it, Moore blamed Buck for introducing him to methamphetamine.

"I honestly don't know what to do. I've become addicted to drugs and the worst one at that," Moore wrote, according to his family's website. He added, "Ed Buck is the one to thank."

Prosecutors opted not to file charges against Buck related to Moore's death. Earlier this year, Moore's mother, LaTisha Nixon, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Buck and Los Angeles County officials. She says Dean's death could have been avoided if authorities had charged Buck in 2017.

For more than two years, activists have said Buck wasn't charged with a crime because he is white, wealthy and politically connected. Now they're welcoming news that he's been arrested.

"We're just completely ecstatic," writer and activist Jasmyne Cannick says via Twitter. "Black gay men's lives matter. The whole black LGBT community is going to be celebrating this evening because our lives matter."

Cannick, who has pointedly accused prosecutors and the sheriff's department of failing to stop a violent predator, has collected a trove of evidence against Buck, publishing interviews and other materials online. The next step, in her view, is for him to face additional charges related to Moore's and Dean's deaths.

After Dean's death earlier this year, Buck's attorney, Seymour Amster, insisted his client is innocent of any crimes.

"This is not a situation where Mr. Buck has caused a death," Amster said. "This is a situation where Mr. Buck has had longtime friends who unfortunately do not handle their life well."

Prosecutors are recommending that bail for Buck, 65, should be set at $4 million.

"I remain deeply concerned for the safety of people whose life circumstances may make them more vulnerable to criminal predators," Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey says, adding that new evidence from the recent overdose of a 37-year-old man at Buck's apartment had prompted her to OK filing charges against Buck.