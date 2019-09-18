Trump Names Robert O'Brien, Top Hostage Czar, As National Security Adviser

Updated at 9:53 a.m. ET

President Trump has named Robert C. O'Brien, who has been his special envoy for hostage affairs, to be his new national security adviser.

Trump made the announcement in a Wednesday morning tweet.

"I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O'Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor. I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!" Trump said.

O'Brien replaces John Bolton, who was forced out by Trump earlier this month. O'Brien will be the President's fourth national security adviser in less than three years in office.

Prior to his appointment, O'Brien had been perhaps best known for his efforts to win the release of American rapper A$AP Rocky, who was held in a Swedish jail after being arrested for his involvement in a Stockholm brawl.

Before that, O'Brien has worked in other State Department roles including as a member of Bolton's team during the administration of President George W. Bush, according to O'Brien's official biography.