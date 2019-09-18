Headspace: Andy Puddicombe and Rich Pierson

Andy Puddicombe is not your typical entrepreneur – in his early twenties, he gave away everything he owned to train as a Buddhist monk.

But after ten years, he decided he wanted to bring the benefits of his meditation techniques to more people.

While running a meditation clinic in London, Andy met Rich Pierson, who had burned out on his job at a high-powered London ad agency. Together, they founded Headspace in 2010.

Nine years later, Headspace's guided meditation app has users in 190 countries and an annual revenue of over $100 million.

