Israel Elections: Netanyahu And Rival In Deadlock It looks like Israel is in for a prolonged political stalemate after yesterday's elections failed to turn up a clear winner.

Israel Elections: Netanyahu And Rival In Deadlock Israel Elections: Netanyahu And Rival In Deadlock Israel Elections: Netanyahu And Rival In Deadlock Audio will be available later today. It looks like Israel is in for a prolonged political stalemate after yesterday's elections failed to turn up a clear winner. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor