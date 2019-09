Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates A Quarter-Point The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, in an effort to goose the slowing U.S. economy.

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, in an effort to goose the slowing U.S. economy.