Ohio Mayor Hopes A Strike Will Lead To GM's Return NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Mayor Arno Hall of Lordstown, Ohio. As of May a General Motors plant in his village has stood idle. The mayor hopes an auto worker strike will lead to GM reviving it.

Ohio Mayor Hopes A Strike Will Lead To GM's Return Ohio Mayor Hopes A Strike Will Lead To GM's Return Ohio Mayor Hopes A Strike Will Lead To GM's Return Audio will be available later today. NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Mayor Arno Hall of Lordstown, Ohio. As of May a General Motors plant in his village has stood idle. The mayor hopes an auto worker strike will lead to GM reviving it. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor