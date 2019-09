New Mexico Proposes Free Tuition For All State Colleges New Mexico is proposing that all state colleges become tuition-free for students, regardless of family income. How will the state pay for it? Oil revenues.

New Mexico is proposing that all state colleges become tuition-free for students, regardless of family income. How will the state pay for it? Oil revenues.