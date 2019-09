California Pushes Back On Trump Administration Over Emissions Standards The Trump administration is rescinding California's authority to regulate vehicle greenhouse gas emissions. State leaders are vowing to fight the move.

California Pushes Back On Trump Administration Over Emissions Standards California Pushes Back On Trump Administration Over Emissions Standards California Pushes Back On Trump Administration Over Emissions Standards Audio will be available later today. The Trump administration is rescinding California's authority to regulate vehicle greenhouse gas emissions. State leaders are vowing to fight the move. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor