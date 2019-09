Hearing On Sexual Assault In The Military The House Armed Services committee held a hearing hearing from survivors of domestic violence serving in the U.S. military and how the Pentagon has addressed their cases.

Hearing On Sexual Assault In The Military Hearing On Sexual Assault In The Military Hearing On Sexual Assault In The Military Audio will be available later today. The House Armed Services committee held a hearing hearing from survivors of domestic violence serving in the U.S. military and how the Pentagon has addressed their cases. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor