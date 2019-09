Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Apologizes For Brownface Costume NPR's David Greene talks to Anna Purna Kambhampaty, one of the Time magazine reporters who first reported that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wore brownface makeup at a 2001 costume party.

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Apologizes For Brownface Costume Race Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Apologizes For Brownface Costume Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Apologizes For Brownface Costume Audio will be available later today. NPR's David Greene talks to Anna Purna Kambhampaty, one of the Time magazine reporters who first reported that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wore brownface makeup at a 2001 costume party. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor