Why The E-Verify System Isn't Working In Mississippi Employers in Mississippi and other states use the E-Verify system to determine if new hires are eligible to work. Recent ICE raids at poultry plants raise questions about the law's effectiveness.

Why The E-Verify System Isn't Working In Mississippi National Why The E-Verify System Isn't Working In Mississippi Why The E-Verify System Isn't Working In Mississippi Audio will be available later today. Employers in Mississippi and other states use the E-Verify system to determine if new hires are eligible to work. Recent ICE raids at poultry plants raise questions about the law's effectiveness. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor