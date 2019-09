Yo Ho Ho! It's International Talk Like A Pirate Day People around the world celebrate Talk Like a Pirate Day on Sept. 19. The co-founders decided that people should have a chance to live life like a pirate — even if it is just for a day.

Yo Ho Ho! It's International Talk Like A Pirate Day Strange News Yo Ho Ho! It's International Talk Like A Pirate Day Yo Ho Ho! It's International Talk Like A Pirate Day Audio will be available later today. People around the world celebrate Talk Like a Pirate Day on Sept. 19. The co-founders decided that people should have a chance to live life like a pirate — even if it is just for a day. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor