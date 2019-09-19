Soccer Mommy Leans Into Darkness With 'Lucy'

YouTube

Sophie Allison of Soccer Mommy has never shied away from gloomier moods in her music. On the band's new single, "Lucy," the singer and guitarist leans into the darker side of what it means to give in to temptation.

The track's fuzzed-out guitars and sleek production are reminiscent of '90s-era Hole, not a coincidence given Allison's love for pop-rock and last year's release, Clean, which saw her moving away from a lo-fi aesthetic toward a heavier sound.

Backed by the soft-then-loud dynamic of minor power chords, Allison swings back and forth between the beautiful and the macabre while singing about the curse of seduction. "I can't help the feeling / That irks me - that I'm falling down / From heaven, through the earth to hellfire / To wear his crown." The result is a single that is brooding and universal.