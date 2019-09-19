Accessibility links
VIDEOS: Maddie About Science Prepare to learn a thing or two about life in the lab and leave room for laughs along the way.
Special Series

NPR Video
NPR logo VIDEOS: Maddie About Science

VIDEOS: Maddie About Science

The show, hosted by Maddie Sofia, takes viewers behind the scenes with scientists, revealing their motivations and sharing their research—from insect mimics to space probes headed for the sun.

Prepare to learn a thing or two about life in the lab and leave room for laughs along the way.

Special Series

NPR Video