VIDEOS: Maddie About Science
More Videos
- 00:06:36
VIDEO: At 'Volcano Summer Camp,' Safety Is A Blast
- 00:04:10
WATCH: Self-Driving Cars Need To Learn How Humans Drive
- 00:03:20
WATCH: Building A Probe That Will Survive A Trip To The Sun
- 00:04:49
WATCH: Rare Maned Wolves Need A Matchmaker
- 00:03:56
Video: Can You Find The Mimics In America's Largest Insect Collection?
- 00:03:21
VIDEO: Snot Otters Get A Second Chance In Ohio
- 00:03:00
Travel Through Time With A Whale Detective
The show, hosted by Maddie Sofia, takes viewers behind the scenes with scientists, revealing their motivations and sharing their research—from insect mimics to space probes headed for the sun.
Prepare to learn a thing or two about life in the lab and leave room for laughs along the way.