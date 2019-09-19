Accessibility links
The Perks And Perils Of Plant Parenthood "Sometimes you are going to lose a few plants. Sometimes leaves will turn yellow," plant blogger and author Darryl Cheng told us.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

The Perks And Perils Of Plant Parenthood

Listen · 35:07
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/762382950/762424919" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Perks And Perils Of Plant Parenthood

1A

The Perks And Perils Of Plant Parenthood

The Perks And Perils Of Plant Parenthood

Listen · 35:07
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/762382950/762424919" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

A plant in the 1A suite at WAMU. JONQUILYN HILL/1A hide caption

toggle caption
JONQUILYN HILL/1A

A plant in the 1A suite at WAMU.

JONQUILYN HILL/1A

Ask a 20 or 30 something what their ideal house or apartment has in it and you'll get a variety of answers — maybe a big screen TV, a large bookshelf or floor to ceiling windows.

Increasingly, though, they might just ask for houseplants. Sales for plants are up nearly 50 percent over the past few years.

Many businesses are crediting young consumers and social media for that.

Why are so many folks — across demographics — entering plant parenthood?

To answer this question and better learn how to care for your plants, we spoke to Amanda McClements, the founder and creative director of Little Leaf — a plant store in D.C.; Ryan Lee, the co-founder and CEO of Rooted — a plant store based out of New York; Darryl Cheng from the blog House Plant Journal and the author of The New Plant Parent; and Matthew Boyle, a reporter for Bloomberg News.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.