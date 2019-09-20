Air Conditioner Is Stolen Shortly After Ohio Church Installs It

The Akron Alliance Fellowship church paid $3,500 for the new unit. The sign outside the church reads: "Whoever stole our AC unit - Keep it. It's hot where you're going."

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The Akron Alliance Fellowship church in Ohio had just bought a brand new air conditioner - $3,500 they paid. And then someone broke in and stole it. Church leaders got angry the best way they knew how. On the marquee sign out front, they wrote, whoever stole our AC unit - keep it. It's hot where you're going. Pastor Gus Brown later said the church is willing to forgive if the crooks make amends.

