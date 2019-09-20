Accessibility links
The News Roundup for September 20, 2019 There are new whistleblower allegations, autoworkers go on strike and NPR loses one of its Founding Mothers.

Around the world, millions are rallying today for climate change, Saudi Arabia is under attack and Iran is on the defensive.

The News Roundup for September 20, 2019

1A

US President Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border fence in Otay Mesa, California. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

US President Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border fence in Otay Mesa, California.

New whistleblower allegations rile House Democrats, autoworkers strike across the Midwest and the South, Trump takes on California and NPR loses one of its Founding Mothers.

Meanwhile, this week's biggest international news is not just the sole domain of presidents and prime ministers.

Millions from Sydney to Manila, Dhaka to London and New York have taken to the streets to urge immediate action on the climate crisis.

And in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia is under attack. Iran is on the defensive. And is Israel facing a future that does not include Benjamin Netanyahu?

For the domestic hour, we spoke with Sheryl Gay Stolberg, a congressional correspondent for the New York Times; James Antle, editor-in-chief of The American Conservative Magazine; and Anita Kumar, a White House correspondent and associate editor for Politico.

For the international hour, we caught up with Rosalind Jordan, a state and specials correspondent for Al Jazeera; Nathan Guttman, Washington correspondent for Israeli Public TV; and Peter Bergen, a national security analyst for CNN.

