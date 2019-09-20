The News Roundup for September 20, 2019

Enlarge this image toggle caption NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

New whistleblower allegations rile House Democrats, autoworkers strike across the Midwest and the South, Trump takes on California and NPR loses one of its Founding Mothers.

Meanwhile, this week's biggest international news is not just the sole domain of presidents and prime ministers.

Millions from Sydney to Manila, Dhaka to London and New York have taken to the streets to urge immediate action on the climate crisis.

And in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia is under attack. Iran is on the defensive. And is Israel facing a future that does not include Benjamin Netanyahu?

For the domestic hour, we spoke with Sheryl Gay Stolberg, a congressional correspondent for the New York Times; James Antle, editor-in-chief of The American Conservative Magazine; and Anita Kumar, a White House correspondent and associate editor for Politico.

For the international hour, we caught up with Rosalind Jordan, a state and specials correspondent for Al Jazeera; Nathan Guttman, Washington correspondent for Israeli Public TV; and Peter Bergen, a national security analyst for CNN.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.