Trump: Reports Of Alleged Improper Conversation With Foreign Leader Are 'Ridiculous'

Updated at 12:05 p.m. ET

President Trump blamed "a political hack job" for reports that a whistle-blower has charged he had an improper conversation with a foreign leader.

The Washington Post on Friday reported the conversation in question involves Ukraine.

Trump said he did not know the identity of the whistle-blower, "but I hear it's a partisan person."

Trump said it was a "totally appropriate conversation. It was actually a beautiful conversation," although he did not specify with whom.

Asked if he mentioned former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the conversation, Trump said, "somebody ought to look into Joe Biden's 's statement because its disgraceful."

Trump alleged Biden "talked (sic) billions of dollars that he's not giving to a certain country unless a certain prosecutor was taken off the case."

Trump supporters have alleged that the senior Biden, while in office, urged the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor who was allegedly looking into son Hunter Biden's business dealings.

The younger Biden joined the board of a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma, in 2014.

Biden's campaign has so far not commented on the row over the intelligence community whistle-blower, which has mushroomed after the IC's top watchdog told House lawmakers on Thursday he would not reveal the details about it.

The Ukraine connection and other aspects of the story are so far unverified by officialdom.

Trump addressed the story on Friday when he took questions from reporters in the Oval Office prior to a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Trump said of the whistle-blower's report, which is not public or in the hands of Congress: "Everybody's read it, they laughed at it. It's another media disaster, and the media has lost so much credibility in this country."