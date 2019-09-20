Weekly Wrap: GM Workers On Strike, School Lunch Debt, Whitney Houston Hologram

Union workers at General Motors went on strike this week for the first time in more than a decade. What does the United Autoworkers Union want for its members in the next contract with the automaker? As kids return to school, some will still struggle to afford lunches. What happens when students accrue meal debt — and what one woman in North Carolina is doing to alleviate the problem in her community. Plus why you might see a Whitney Houston hologram onstage next year. Sam is joined this week by Marketplace senior reporter Tracey Samuelson and independent journalist Sally Herships.

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman and Anjuli Sastry with additional help this week from Jason Fuller. Our editors are Jordana Hochman, Alexander McCall and Kitty Eisele. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.