Trump Dismisses Whistleblower Claims President Trump dismissed a whistleblower's claims that he had made inappropriate promises to a foreign leader during a phone call earlier this year. He also announced new sanctions on Iran.

Trump Dismisses Whistleblower Claims Politics Trump Dismisses Whistleblower Claims Trump Dismisses Whistleblower Claims Audio will be available later today. President Trump dismissed a whistleblower's claims that he had made inappropriate promises to a foreign leader during a phone call earlier this year. He also announced new sanctions on Iran. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor