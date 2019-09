In Mexican Border Town, A Pop-Up School For Migrant Children Volunteers in the Mexican border town of Matamaros, across the Rio Grande from Brownsville, Texas, have created a pop-up school on a downtown sidewalk for migrant children to attend.

In Mexican Border Town, A Pop-Up School For Migrant Children In Mexican Border Town, A Pop-Up School For Migrant Children In Mexican Border Town, A Pop-Up School For Migrant Children Audio will be available later today. Volunteers in the Mexican border town of Matamaros, across the Rio Grande from Brownsville, Texas, have created a pop-up school on a downtown sidewalk for migrant children to attend. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor