Creator Of Theatre On Film And Tape Archive Dies At 98 Betty Corwin, creator of the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive, has died at 98. Her project preserves theatrical performances for theater professionals, scholars and New York library card holders.

Creator Of Theatre On Film And Tape Archive Dies At 98 Obituaries Creator Of Theatre On Film And Tape Archive Dies At 98 Creator Of Theatre On Film And Tape Archive Dies At 98 Audio will be available later today. Betty Corwin, creator of the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive, has died at 98. Her project preserves theatrical performances for theater professionals, scholars and New York library card holders. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor