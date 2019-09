Imelda's Aftermath Floods Southeast Texas Neighborhoods NPR's Scott Simon talks to Houston Chronicle reporter Brooke Lewis about the toll the effects from Tropical Depression Imelda have taken on Texas.

Imelda's Aftermath Floods Southeast Texas Neighborhoods National Imelda's Aftermath Floods Southeast Texas Neighborhoods Imelda's Aftermath Floods Southeast Texas Neighborhoods Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks to Houston Chronicle reporter Brooke Lewis about the toll the effects from Tropical Depression Imelda have taken on Texas. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor