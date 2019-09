Climate Action Summit To Address Global Carbon Emissions NPR's Scott Simon talks to former U.N. climate negotiator Christiana Figueres about Monday's Climate Action Summit in New York City. It coincides with the United Nations General Assembly.

Climate Action Summit To Address Global Carbon Emissions Environment Climate Action Summit To Address Global Carbon Emissions Climate Action Summit To Address Global Carbon Emissions Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks to former U.N. climate negotiator Christiana Figueres about Monday's Climate Action Summit in New York City. It coincides with the United Nations General Assembly. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor