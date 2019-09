California's Homeless Advocates Puzzled By Trump's Threats As President Trump escalated his battle against California's Democratic leaders and threatened to intervene in the state's homelessness crisis, experts said his proposals could make matters worse.

California's Homeless Advocates Puzzled By Trump's Threats