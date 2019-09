The Week In Politics: Whistleblower Complaint Against Trump Reviewing the week's news: NPR's Scott Simon and NPR Senior Washington editor Ron Elving discuss the significance of the intelligence community's whistleblower complaint against President Trump.

The Week In Politics: Whistleblower Complaint Against Trump Politics The Week In Politics: Whistleblower Complaint Against Trump The Week In Politics: Whistleblower Complaint Against Trump Audio will be available later today. Reviewing the week's news: NPR's Scott Simon and NPR Senior Washington editor Ron Elving discuss the significance of the intelligence community's whistleblower complaint against President Trump. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor