White Liberals Adopt More Progressive Positions On Race Some Democratic candidates have called President Trump a white supremacist. They're in sync with a base of white liberals who have dramatically shifted their attitudes on race in recent years.

White Liberals Adopt More Progressive Positions On Race Politics White Liberals Adopt More Progressive Positions On Race White Liberals Adopt More Progressive Positions On Race Audio will be available later today. Some Democratic candidates have called President Trump a white supremacist. They're in sync with a base of white liberals who have dramatically shifted their attitudes on race in recent years. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor