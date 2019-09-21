Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Bobcat, police in Ohio pulled over a vehicle that was blasting music while the people inside were drinking beers. That is not that unusual. What's unusual is that the vehicle was a what?

BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT: It was a - they were Amish. It was a coach.

SAGAL: You're exactly right.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It was an Amish buggy.

GOLDTHEWAIT: Yeah. If this buggy's rocking, don't come a-knocking.

SAGAL: Yeah, exactly.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Actually, I think the bumper sticker usually says, if this buggy is a-rocking, we're churning butter, so...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So the police, you know, hear this thumping bass. And they found this Amish buggy blasting tunes with a case of beer strapped to the top and young Amish men inside drinking other beers. The police pulled it over, and the kids, Amish kids, saw it and ran off into the woods. But, of course, the horses kept going...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Leading to an exciting, slow-speed chase.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I mean, we talk about this. We talk about, you know, about this community and their devotion to their traditional ways. But these kids clearly were not that devoted to this way of life. They were just Am-ish (ph).

(LAUGHTER)

ROXANNE ROBERTS: I - but I was deeply impressed by their sort of commitment to sort of tradition. And yet, they - it's like, these were big speakers.

SAGAL: Yes.

ROBERTS: These were, like, giant - like, they tricked out this buggy.

(LAUGHTER)

ROBERTS: So it was like an underground club...

SAGAL: Right.

ROBERTS: ...You know? I thought it was adorable, actually (laughter).

ALONZO BODDEN: I think hip-hop has now penetrated every market possible.

SAGAL: It's true.

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: I think once you get the Amish jam, you've pretty much got it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "OLD TOWN ROAD (REMIX)")

BILLY RAY CYRUS: (Singing) Yeah, I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road. I'm gonna ride till I can't no more. I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road. I'm gonna ride till I can't no more.

LIL NAS X: (Rapping) I got the horses in the back. Horse tack is attached. Hat is matte black, got the boots that's black to match. Riding on a...

