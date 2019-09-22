Kick Off Fall With This Trio Of Innovative YA Graphic Novels

Jen Wang, author of the delightful The Prince and the Dressmaker drew on personal experience for parts of this story, in which a young girl is diagnosed with a brain tumor. (Wang herself had to have a brain tumor removed when she was six.) But much of what's great about Stargazing has little to do with how Wang handles that subject. The book comes to life thanks to the vividness of its two main characters, Christine and Moon. When Christine's parents rent out their carriage house to a new family, the shy preteen violinist gains an unpredictable, energetic and endlessly beguiling new friend in Moon. Suddenly Christine finds herself signed up to appear in the school talent show — not to play her violin, but to perform in a dance group inspired by Moon's favorite K-Pop star. Moon's effervescence is inspiring to Christine, but also a little scary. Moon says she has visions of people up in space communicating with her. "That's why I'm so different from everyone," she explains. "I'm actually a celestial being, like the ones in my sketchbook. Someday soon I think they're going to come get me." Wang is pitch-perfect when it comes to complex relationship dynamics and the subtleties of growing up Asian in America. Her art is a supple balance of quirkiness and relatability. Christine's expressions reacting to her kindly but clueless parents are just priceless. Moon is so suffused with bouncy, chaotic energy, she seems almost to levitate — especially when she's showing Christine new dance moves. Stargazing really sparkles.