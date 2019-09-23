Sheila Pereira Gets Location Of Half Marathon Mixed Up

When the Worcester, Mass., woman learned of the Worcester City Half Marathon, she signed up online. She realized too late that the race was in Worcester, England. She ran her own half marathon.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with sympathy but also congratulations to Sheila Pereira. The Worcester, Mass., woman learned of the Worcester City Half Marathon. She signed up online and realized too late the race was in Worcester, England. But Ms. Pereira was not deterred. She ran her own darn half-marathon in Massachusetts, 13.1 miles in just over two hours. The Boston Globe reports the organizers in England sent her a medal.

