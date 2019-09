Intelligence Community's Perspective On Trump Whistleblower Complaint NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to John McLaughlin, former deputy director of the CIA, about what effect the handling of the whistleblower complaint will have on the intelligence community.

Intelligence Community's Perspective On Trump Whistleblower Complaint Analysis Intelligence Community's Perspective On Trump Whistleblower Complaint Intelligence Community's Perspective On Trump Whistleblower Complaint Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to John McLaughlin, former deputy director of the CIA, about what effect the handling of the whistleblower complaint will have on the intelligence community. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor