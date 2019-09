Travel Company Thomas Cook Goes Bankrupt, Tourists Stranded British travel company Thomas Cook has collapsed, leaving 150,000 British vacationers stranded overseas. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Financial Times reporter Daniel Thomas.

