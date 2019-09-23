Dis-Integration: Part 2

In 1954, the United States Supreme Court declared racially segregated public education unconstitutional. The Brown versus Board of Education ruling called school districts across the nation to action to declare all-white institutions of learning relics of a white supremacy that America wanted to move on from.

But some districts simply said: no.

This is the story of one such school district and the decades-long fight members of the surrounding community put up against barriers to equity for students of color.

Texas Tribune reporters Aliyya Swaby and Alexa Ura explore what it takes to bring real, lasting change to Longview Independent School District in east Texas.

Dis-Integration is a collaboration between 1A and The Texas Tribune. Listen, then read the full investigation here.

Host: Joshua Johnson

Reporters: Alexa Ura, Aliyya Swaby

Producer: Morgan Givens

Editors: Ayan Mittra, Lindsay Foster Thomas, Rupert Allman

Engineers: Jayk Cherry, Michael Rey de Leon

Music: "Identify" - California Accent, "In The Back Room" - Blue Dot Sessions

Thanks to: Natalie Choate