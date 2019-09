Endangered Florida Grasshopper Sparrows Released Into The Wild Despite Concerns There are fewer than 80 Florida grasshopper sparrows left in the wild. As researchers release more into the wild, there's a fight brewing about whether that's the best plan to save them.

Endangered Florida Grasshopper Sparrows Released Into The Wild Despite Concerns Environment There are fewer than 80 Florida grasshopper sparrows left in the wild. As researchers release more into the wild, there's a fight brewing about whether that's the best plan to save them.