Music Review: Brittany Howard Releases Her Debut Solo Album, 'Jamie' Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes has released her first solo album, Jamie, in honor of her sister who died from cancer as a teenager. The album that began as a way to heal is also a call to action.

Music Review: Brittany Howard Releases Her Debut Solo Album, 'Jamie' Review Music Reviews Music Review: Brittany Howard Releases Her Debut Solo Album, 'Jamie' Music Review: Brittany Howard Releases Her Debut Solo Album, 'Jamie' Audio will be available later today. Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes has released her first solo album, Jamie, in honor of her sister who died from cancer as a teenager. The album that began as a way to heal is also a call to action. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor