Accessibility links
Tell Us Your Office Holiday Questions The holidays at work can mean boozy parties, end-of-year bonus disasters and a whole lot of sugary baked goods. If you have questions about getting through the season, we want to hear from you.
General Life Kit tile
Special Series

Life Kit
NPR logo Send Us Your Most Awkward Holiday Workplace Questions

Send Us Your Most Awkward Holiday Workplace Questions

Julia Furlan

Talk To Us
Enlarge this image
Katherine Du/NPR
Talk To Us
Katherine Du/NPR

The holidays at work can mean awkward encounters, boozy parties, end-of-year bonus disasters and a whole lot of sugary baked goods.

NPR's Life Kit is thrilled to be talking about your end-of-year workplace conundrums with the one and only Alison Green of Ask a Manager, a workplace advice website. Tell us about your trickiest situations and bring Alison your most confounding workplace party ethical dilemmas!

Please fill out the form at this link. This project will involve putting listener voices on there air, so we'd love it if you would send us a voice memo. You can do that in the form.

General Life Kit tile
Special Series

Life Kit