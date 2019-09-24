President Trump To Address U.N. General Assembly

Enlarge this image toggle caption Evan Vucci/AP Evan Vucci/AP

President Trump will address the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, as his administration confronts foreign policy challenges in the Middle East and a growing political scandal in Washington.

This will be Trump's third address to the General Assembly. In the past, he has used his remarks to world leaders to put U.S. foes on notice, as well as to promote his "America first" style of diplomacy.

Last year, Trump said Iran's leaders "sow chaos, death and destruction." While the U.S. has continued to impose sanctions on Tehran, tensions have only escalated.

The U.S. issued a new round of sanctions against Iran on Friday after the U.S. blamed Iran for an attack on a Saudi oil facility.

While Trump seeks to rein in Iran, Democrats in Congress are raising the specter of impeachment over Trump's reported interactions with the Ukrainian government.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden during a July phone call. And multiple outlets have reported that a whistleblower complaint involves Trump's communications with Ukraine.

Trump is also grappling with a potentially diminished role for U.S. leadership on the global stage. A new survey of 50 former U.S. ambassadors and senior national security officials by the Global Situation Room public relations firm finds that top diplomats from Republican and Democratic administrations almost unanimously feel U.S. influence has declined under Trump.

Franco Ordoñez contributed to this report.