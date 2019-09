Trump To Address World Leaders At U.N. General Assembly NPR's David Greene talks to Mary Kate Cary, professor of Political Speechwriting at the University of Virginia, about the importance of President Trump's speech to world leaders at the U.N.

Trump To Address World Leaders At U.N. General Assembly Politics Trump To Address World Leaders At U.N. General Assembly Trump To Address World Leaders At U.N. General Assembly Audio will be available later today. NPR's David Greene talks to Mary Kate Cary, professor of Political Speechwriting at the University of Virginia, about the importance of President Trump's speech to world leaders at the U.N. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor