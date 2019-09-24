U.K. Supreme Court Rules Johnson's Suspension Of Parliament Was 'Unlawful'

The U.K. Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that the suspension of Parliament that was recently orchestrated by Prime Minister Boris Johnson was illegal. In light of the decision, the House of Commons will convene on Wednesday, Speaker John Bercow says.

Reading the decision of the court, Senior Judge Brenda Hale said the suspension "was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification."

Johnson had asked Queen Elizabeth II to suspend Parliament for five weeks, to reconvene just weeks before Britain's scheduled departure from the European Union on Oct. 31. The move was widely seen as a ploy to make it difficult for Parliament to block Johnson's desire for a "no deal" Brexit.