Tropical Storm Karen Bears Down On Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin islands, and the British Virgin islands are on alert as Karen, once as a tropical depression, becomes a tropical storm again.

National Hurricane Center officials are warning residents to expect gusts of strong wind and flash floods that could trigger life-threatening mudslides, due to 2 to 4 inches of rain being forecast.

The tropical storm comes ashore in Puerto Rico a day after a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck nearly 50 miles from the island's shoreline. The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center did not issue any tsunami advisories.

A Tuesday morning public advisory issued by the NHC predicted that Karen will pass near or over the Caribbean Sea islands before moving over the western Atlantic.

According to the NHC's 11:00 a.m. advisory, Karen is located 65 miles south-southwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico and 65 miles west-southwest of St. Croix. Karen is advancing at 8 mph northwards.

Schools and government offices in Puerto Rico were closed Monday in anticipation of the tropical storm and the territory's governor, Wanda Vázquez Garced, took to Twitter to warn residents.

"We urge the population to be cautious and carry out their family's emergency plan," Vázquez Garced said in a tweet. "It's important to evaluate if you live in a vulnerable zone so you can go to a place of refuge."

Karen is one of three active tropical storms in the Atlantic. Experts are watching Tropical Storm Lorenzo, which is forecast to become a "large and powerful hurricane" by Wednesday. The NHC has yet to issue any coastal watches or warnings. The storm is about 310 miles southwest of the southern most Cabo Verde Islands.

There is also Tropical Storm Jerry, which is forecast to pass near Bermuda early Wednesday, according to the NHC. Jerry is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain and heavy waves.

"Swells generated by Jerry are beginning to increase along the coast of Bermuda, and they will continue to affect the island during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," the NHC said.

The latest storm comes as Puerto Rico is still recovering from Hurricane Maria, which hit the island two years ago. The local government estimates that about 30,000 families are living under blue plastic tarps, a symbol of post-hurricane construction.

NPR's Jessica Piper contributed to this report.