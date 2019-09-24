No Plan B: Youth Leading The Charge On Climate

On Friday, activists around the world gathered for what's being called the largest climate rally in history. An estimated 4 million people participated.

And at the center of the global strikes is one key figure: 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

The strikes are only one milestone in the international fight against climate change that Thunberg and so many other young activists have championed.

This episode is part of our series: No Plan B. We spoke with 1A's Kathryn Fink who spent some time at an institute for educators about teaching climate change in the classroom.

We also heard from Carl Smith, a 17-year-old environmental activist in Alaska; Aneesa Khan, a 23-year-old climate activist and the executive director of Sustain Us — a non-profit youth-led advocacy group focusing on justice and sustainability; and Madeline Graham, a 16-year-old environmental activist that participants with Fridays for Future — an international movement of students striking during the school day to demand action against climate change.

