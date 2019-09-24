Accessibility links
No Plan B: Youth Leading The Charge On Climate "Why would I study for a future that's not going to exist," environmental activist and student Madeline Graham told us.

No Plan B: Youth Leading The Charge On Climate

No Plan B: Youth Leading The Charge On Climate

Youth activist Greta Thunberg speaks at the Climate Action Summit at the United Nations in New York City. The summit at the U.N. comes after a worldwide Youth Climate Strike on Friday, which saw millions of young people around the world demanding action to address the climate crisis. Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images hide caption

Youth activist Greta Thunberg speaks at the Climate Action Summit at the United Nations in New York City. The summit at the U.N. comes after a worldwide Youth Climate Strike on Friday, which saw millions of young people around the world demanding action to address the climate crisis.

On Friday, activists around the world gathered for what's being called the largest climate rally in history. An estimated 4 million people participated.

And at the center of the global strikes is one key figure: 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

The strikes are only one milestone in the international fight against climate change that Thunberg and so many other young activists have championed.

This episode is part of our series: No Plan B. We spoke with 1A's Kathryn Fink who spent some time at an institute for educators about teaching climate change in the classroom.

We also heard from Carl Smith, a 17-year-old environmental activist in Alaska; Aneesa Khan, a 23-year-old climate activist and the executive director of Sustain Us — a non-profit youth-led advocacy group focusing on justice and sustainability; and Madeline Graham, a 16-year-old environmental activist that participants with Fridays for Future — an international movement of students striking during the school day to demand action against climate change.

