CDC Tells Congress There Are Hundreds More Vaping-Related Injury Cases Lawmakers heard more Tuesday about the lung injuries associated with vaping. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are hundreds more cases on top of the 530 previously confirmed.

CDC Tells Congress There Are Hundreds More Vaping-Related Injury Cases Health CDC Tells Congress There Are Hundreds More Vaping-Related Injury Cases CDC Tells Congress There Are Hundreds More Vaping-Related Injury Cases Audio will be available later today. Lawmakers heard more Tuesday about the lung injuries associated with vaping. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are hundreds more cases on top of the 530 previously confirmed. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor