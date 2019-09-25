READ: Transcript Of President Trump's Call With Ukraine's Leader

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mary Altaffer/AP Mary Altaffer/AP

President Trump has released a transcript of his July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The call is at the center of a controversy over whether Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential election rival. Read the memo, which is flagged not being a verbatim transcript of a conversation.