READ: Transcript Of President Trump's Call With Ukraine's Leader

Mary Altaffer/AP
toggle caption
President Trump at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday. The July call is at the center of a controversy over whether Trump pressured another country to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
Mary Altaffer/AP
hide caption
President Trump at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday. The July call is at the center of a controversy over whether Trump pressured another country to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
Mary Altaffer/AP
President Trump has released a transcript of his July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
The call is at the center of a controversy over whether Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential election rival. Read the memo, which is flagged not being a verbatim transcript of a conversation.