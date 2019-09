Reporter Roundtable: Trump Impeachment Inquiry House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House would move ahead with an official impeachment inquiry into President Trump. The move follows a phone call Trump had with Ukraine's new president.

Reporter Roundtable: Trump Impeachment Inquiry Politics Reporter Roundtable: Trump Impeachment Inquiry Reporter Roundtable: Trump Impeachment Inquiry Audio will be available later today. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House would move ahead with an official impeachment inquiry into President Trump. The move follows a phone call Trump had with Ukraine's new president. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor