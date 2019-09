Why Are Syrian War Crimes Being Prosecuted In Germany? The battle to hold Syrian officials accountable for torture is gaining momentum in Germany. It's a country with a lot of Syrian refugees and a belief in the importance of examining the past.

Why Are Syrian War Crimes Being Prosecuted In Germany? Europe Why Are Syrian War Crimes Being Prosecuted In Germany? Why Are Syrian War Crimes Being Prosecuted In Germany? Audio will be available later today. The battle to hold Syrian officials accountable for torture is gaining momentum in Germany. It's a country with a lot of Syrian refugees and a belief in the importance of examining the past. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor