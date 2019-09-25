Accessibility links
No Plan B: Deciding Not To Have Children Because Of Climate Change "I think that the world will be worth living in 2050 and 2100," Vox reporter Kelsey Piper told us. "If you're longing to have children, then do that and fight for the world."

No Plan B: Deciding Not To Have Children Because Of Climate Change

Participants in the Fridays For Future movement protest during a nationwide climate change action day in Berlin. Fridays for Future protests and strikes are registered today in over 400 cities across Germany. The activists are demanding that the German government and corporations take a fast-track policy route towards lowering CO2 emissions and combating the warming of the Earth's temperatures. Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images hide caption

Participants in the Fridays For Future movement protest during a nationwide climate change action day in Berlin. Fridays for Future protests and strikes are registered today in over 400 cities across Germany. The activists are demanding that the German government and corporations take a fast-track policy route towards lowering CO2 emissions and combating the warming of the Earth's temperatures.

People are doing a variety of things to try and help out – going vegan, recycling, driving less.

But under current projections, analysts are expecting severe environmental disruptions due to climate change by the time babies born today enter adulthood.

This forecast has some young people questioning whether to bring more children into the world.

How does raising a child affect one's carbon footprint? And what would this mean for populations already in decline?

In this episode of our series No Plan B, we spoke to Kathleen Mogelgaard, a senior fellow at the Population Institute and an adjunct professor at the University of Maryland. We also spoke to Kelsey Piper, a staff writer at Vox where she writes for "Future Perfect," a reporting project focused on ideas to improve the world.

