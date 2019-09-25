No Plan B: Deciding Not To Have Children Because Of Climate Change

People are doing a variety of things to try and help out – going vegan, recycling, driving less.

But under current projections, analysts are expecting severe environmental disruptions due to climate change by the time babies born today enter adulthood.

This forecast has some young people questioning whether to bring more children into the world.

How does raising a child affect one's carbon footprint? And what would this mean for populations already in decline?

In this episode of our series No Plan B, we spoke to Kathleen Mogelgaard, a senior fellow at the Population Institute and an adjunct professor at the University of Maryland. We also spoke to Kelsey Piper, a staff writer at Vox where she writes for "Future Perfect," a reporting project focused on ideas to improve the world.

